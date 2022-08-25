Complete pick-up

THERE are a lot of expectations levelled on the pick-up truck segment. Decades ago, a truck only had to be tough and reliable, able to carry as well as tow heavy things, and not break down.

Manufacturers had little to worry about in terms of design and creature comforts. They focused on bomb-proof reliability and go-anywhere capability such as a robust 4x4 system and durable engines.

But in today’s world, manufacturers have a lot to do. They not only have to make sure their product is tough and reliable, but also comfortable with convenience features and safety technology like a regular sedan.

Good looks matter now more than ever before as well. Not to mention top-notch aftersales service.

A good warranty matters more in this segment than any other segment as well, simply because the truck needs to be able to do what the manufacturer says it is able to do; if it does break down – the manufacturer needs to fix it fast.

Which takes me to the one pick-up truck that seemingly has it all – the latest Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain.

Isuzu vehicles have always been tough and reliable. Basic machines with a singular purpose of carrying out the toughest jobs in some of the harshest terrains.

It is a reputation that has been built on decades of use and abuse in some of toughest conditions around the world.

Good looks, creature and technology are not things that are usually associated with an Isuzu. The D-Max X-Terrain is, however, different. Very different.

Take the interior for starters. The seats are among the most comfortable in its segment, and extend support to the shoulders, which isn’t something you get very often in a truck.

The tanned brown leather doesn’t only look great but is super comfortable especially during long-distance drives.

The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable in 8-different ways with impressive thigh support, which is important for long drives.

What I really appreciate about the seating position is the steering wheel that is adjustable for reach and height. Which means you are never left uncomfortable when driving. The Isuzu is the only truck to offer such adjustability as well.

The entertainment system is accessible via a 9-inch touchscreen that dominates the dashboard. The software that gives you access to navigation and other controls such as air-conditioning is easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard so your smartphone apps can also be mirrored on the screen.

The back seat occupants will appreciate the rear air-conditioning vents and the single USB slot to charge electronics. The interior is generally well thought out and doesn’t seem to lack anything.

Then there is the powertrain which is a 3.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder turbodiesel mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Rather conventional, but it is a tried and tested powertrain that has been in the market for sometime.

It’s surprisingly economical and ranges a little over 750km with a full 76-litre tank. In fact, on a trip to Penang, a range of 850km was displayed but as always, it depends on driving style and conditions.

The X-Terrain isn’t exactly the most powerful in its class. The engine puts out 190ps and 450Nm, which may not seem like much but it is still plenty for real-world usage.

This powertrain also gives the X-Terrain the ability to tow anything that weighs up to 3.5 tones and up to 1 ton in the rear bed.

In terms of drive, the X-Terrain feels more refined, able to comfortably cruise at about 140-150 km/h with no drama.

One area that the X-Terrain impresses is safety. It has ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) which is a suite of active safety systems that alert the driver of a dangerous situation and help avoid it.

Even if a collision cannot be avoided, the autonomous emergency braking will reduce the impact speed which could mean less severe damage to the vehicle.

ADAS also helps reduce the driver workload as the Adaptive Cruise Control will maintain a safe gap while the Blind Spot Monitor constantly watches out for other vehicles in the blind spot next to the vehicle. Not surprising then that the truck has the full 5-star crash rating Asean NCAP.

Simply said, the D-Max X-Terrain is almost perfect for a pick-up truck and there’s lots that other manufacturers can learn from it.

Priced from RM146,938, it’s undoubtedly the best value for money pick-up truck in the market right now.