$!Configurator for personalising your first-ever iX

BMW Malaysia today introduced the BMW iX configurator, offering a wide range of add-on packages to further personalise the Premium Electric Ownership Experience for the incoming first-ever BMW iX variants. The add-on packages are available to customers who have already pre-booked their vehicles as well as potential customers who are planning to book the iX xDrive40 variants before Oct 12. BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “Providing opportunities for unique configurations of our next-generation BMW i vehicles is synonymous with our vision for the BMW i. “In offering a fleet of powerful vehicles that are fully electric to our traditionally fuel-powered portfolio, we are also giving our loyal customers the Power of Choice to personalise their BMW vehicles according to their ownership needs – be it additional comfort, elegant interior fittings, or more safety and driving features, their options are open for the upcoming first-ever BMW iX xDrive40 and BMW iX xDrive40 Sport.” The configurator will allow customers who are pre-booking or have previously booked the iX xDrive40 variants before Oct 12, to enjoy any of the seven unique add-on packages of their choosing.

Every package is individually tailored to enhance specific aspects of the driving experience for the new all-electric Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs). After making their selection through the visualiser, customers may contact their preferred BMW Authorised Dealer to complete the configuration. The Power Package will include the BMW i Wallbox (Generation 3, Type 2) for home charging. This fast charger wallbox is equipped with its own power cable and delivers 11kW of AC charging to fully charge the vehicle from 0-100% in seven hours and 15 minutes. Also included in the package is the BMW i public fast charging cable which enables customers to connect their vehicles to fast charging stations at out of home locations. The package is priced at RM4,600 and will be available for both the iX xDrive40 variants. The BMW Iconic Package will include seatbelts in the BMW iBlue, as well as the BMW IconicSounds Electric feature which generates an engine sound to match the driving dynamics, enhancing the emotion of the sports driving experience in the new all electric Sports Activity Vehicle from BMW.

IconicSounds is delivered through the audio system, and is tailored to three driving modes: Personal, Efficient and Sport. This package retails for RM3,020 and will be available for both the iX xDrive40 variants. The Technology Package, on the other hand, equips the vehicle with Driving Assistant Professional that includes the Steering & Lane Control Assistant, as well as the Lane Keeping Assistant to offer optimum comfort and safety. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will also be included, along with Parking Assistant Plus. These features are standard to the iX xDrive40 Sport but will be made available as an add-on for the iX xDrive40 at an additional RM15,700. Exclusive to the iX xDrive40 is the Design Package, which includes the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze to provide a luxurious appeal.

The Titanium Bronze detail will be featured in the kidney grille graphic, lower side window graphic including exterior mirror base, door handles, model designation, as well as the front, side and rear inserts. BMW Laserlights – which are standard to the Sport variant, will also be included, with blue accents and the “BMW Laser” lettering in the headlight to underline the technological standards of the vehicle. This package retails for RM15,740. The Luxury Package, which is also available as an add-on for the iX xDrive40, includes the Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge which becomes opaque or transparent with the touch of a button – a spectacular effect enabled by the alignment of liquid crystals in a film on the glass roof. Other features include the Headliner Anthracite, Clear & Bold Interior Applications with crystal glass switches and open-pored wood elements, as well as the 18-Speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. This package is priced at RM33,490. Lastly, the Interior Upholstery Package includes two premium upholstery options for both of the iX xDrive40 variants. The Interior Design Suite Castanea and Interior Design Suite Amido features exclusive olive leaf tanned natural leather in two exclusive colours that feature on the instrument panel, door trim panels, centre console and seats – creating a luxurious ambience for the vehicle.