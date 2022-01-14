Conti SupRim Technology introduced

CONTINENTAL Tyres has introduced Conti SupRim Technology, its next-generation robust and durable bead technology for enhanced durability and better retreadability into its range of commercial vehicle tyres.

With the Conti SupRim Technology, Continental Tyres re-engineered the rim strip compound to deliver superior anti-ageing properties that enhance tyre bead flexibility, strength and tear resistance.

Fleet owners’ solutions to getting tyres to last longer could be reducing its lifespan.

Every day, tyres undergo a great deal of wear and tear. Fleet operators and owners turn to mounting, demounting and retreading the tyres to maximise their utilisation.

This practice strains the bead areas making them brittle and susceptible to breakage. Instead of saving casing value and prolonging tyre life, customers end up potentially losing it entirely.

The Conti SupRim Technology was specifically developed by Continental Tyres for customers in the Asia Pacific markets including Malaysia.

Users in these markets are known to have challenging product requirements which the Conti SupRim Technology is designed to address.

The new rim strip compound comes with superior anti-ageing properties, improved tear resistance, and high flexibility and strength.

Currently, Conti SupRim Technology is incorporated into all radial tyres manufactured at Continental Tyres’ plant in India.

Four times easier to mount, three times bead durability

Customers who have tested tyres with Conti SupRim Technology agree that it is four times easier to mount compared to a tyre with a conventional compound.

This technology provides three times the bead durability of conventional compounds, further minimising damage caused by mounting and dismounting.

In conventional tyres, bead durability tends to deteriorate up to 75% by the end of its first life.

The Conti SupRim Technology ensures that the bead retains its initial durability throughout its first life and only results in a marginal decline of up to 18% by the end of its first retread.

In short, the Conti SupRim Technology ensures superior retreadability as well as ease of mounting throughout the lifecycle of tyres while delivering lower cost of ownership to customers.

Continuous commitment to providing sustainable solutions

“Conti SupRim Technology is truly a technological breakthrough for Continental. This leading-edge technology will not only enhance our competitive presence in the industry among fleet operators and owners; it also successfully demonstrates superiority in innovation and capability from within,” said Andrea Somorova, managing director of Continental Tyre Malaysia.

“We want to fulfil an untapped demand within the Malaysian market as well as provide our existing customers with a sustainable solution. With the incorporation of Conti SupRim Technology, we bring safe, durable and robust tyres to Malaysian fleets. Our customers have shown great confidence in this technology to enrich their long-term product experience.”