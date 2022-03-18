Conti360° beneficial to fleet operators

CONTINENTAL Tyres is offering commercial fleet operators its “Conti360º” solutions so they can better manage vehicle tyres efficiently while reducing fuel and mileage costs.

A survey conducted by Continental in Malaysia showed that 20% of fleet tyres are severely underinflated while 38% are moderately underinflated. This could lead to tyre damage, loss of mileage and fuel; and an increased risk of tyre breakdown while on the road.

Continental further estimates a vehicle that travelled 100,000km with only 10% underinflated tyres could increase fuel and mileage costs alone by up to RM3,100 annually.

Three services, solutions

Conti360º solutions is a suite of solutions designed to help commercial fleet operators navigate the complexity of tyre management so they can focus on their core business.

The three offerings – Core Services, Advanced Services and Digital Solutions – cover a variety of services and solutions including training, on-site support and real-time tyre monitoring to help fleet managers operate more efficiently.

With Conti360º Core Services, the Continental technical team conducts an analysis on operators’ fleet tyres to provide feedback on tyre performance, sharing industry-best tyre maintenance practises on efficient tyre handling and assisting in specialised driver trainings.

The training modules for drivers focus on the importance of driver behaviour, good tyre usage and maintenance practises, and the significance of good pressure maintenance.

Conti360º Advanced Services provides fleets with ContiFleetCheck, a comprehensive health check solution where the Continental technical team will perform routine inspections using advanced digital tools which relays data to proprietary systems for in-depth analysis of tyre conditions including pressure and tread depth.

This active engagement provides managers with an overview of their fleet’s tyre efficiency, identifies trends and patterns of common causes of failures observed in the tyres, identifies areas for cost reductions and provides recommendations to be taken to further increase tyre life.

Conti360º Digital Solutions is an end-to-end completely automated offering with sensors that enable 24/7 monitoring of tyres on the road.

Fleet managers are then kept abreast and alerted via an online portal and analytics dashboards on potential punctures, pressure loss, tread depth and so on, to help them manage tyres, prolong tyre life and increase vehicle safety on the road.

Winson Khoo Han Kee, national sales manager of trucks and tyres at Continental Tyre Malaysia said Conti360º is designed specifically to minimise fuel expenses, increase tyre mileage and improve vehicle safety with those three services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the company’s customers depending on their fleet size and operating conditions.

“Customers who implemented Conti360º solutions have realised savings in the form of reduced fuel expenses by up to 3% and increased tyre mileage by 20% while seeing significant increase in vehicle and driver safety.”