Continental, Castrol collaborate

CONTINENTAL Tyre Malaysia and Castrol Malaysia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a joint initiative across the country.

The intitiative is driven by both companies’ aim to strengthen their position in the country by leveraging on each other’s extensive dealer network, offerings and expertise to offer consumers high quality products and services for a convenient and complete experience, for added peace of mind.

Continental Tyre Malaysia managing director Andrea Somorova said: “There is a steady demand for both brands and our products in the market amongst the premium vehicle owners and we saw a great opportunity for us to come together to consolidate our offerings to serve our customers better.

“We believe that with both brand’s long-standing service and excellence in the market, we will continue to be the preferred brands in automotive maintenance.”

Castrol Malaysia and Singapore market sales director Gan Wee Kiong said: “This partnership is a testament to both brand’s commitment to safety and customer satisfaction as together we join forces to further build our brand presence in Malaysia.

“Through our combined expertise that supports new opportunities, we will continue to lead and innovate in securing global market leadership when it comes to service and maintenance.”

Under the proposed collaboration, both parties will offer motorists in Malaysia a combined trade loyalty programme where they can enjoy various deals, incentives, redemptions and rewards.

Continental and Castrol are also working towards a partnership that could see joint branded outlets nationwide with plans to grow and expand.