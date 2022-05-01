Continental donates to Kechara Soup Kitchen

CONTINENTAL is celebrating 150 years of “innovation and impact” and since 1871, the company has been pioneering the world’s approach to mobility and technologies.

To mark the occasion, Continental Tyre Malaysia launched its “Wheely Great 150 Years” campaign, a series of events and promotions aimed at thanking loyal customers, giving back to the community and continuing to spread joy.

The campaign ran from October to December last year.

During the event, customers who purchased two car tyres or one motorcycle tyre had the chance to receive up to RM100 worth of e-vouchers.

From each sale, Continental donated RM5 to Kechara Soup Kitchen (KSK). The effort culminated in a total donation of RM115,500.

In conjunction with Continental’s anniversary celebrations, the proceeds were directed to KSK’s “Be the Light Household Items Project and Food Mission 2022”.

Thanks to the programme, a total of 615 urban poor and Orang Asli families were able to gain access to essential items and benefit from Continental’s donation.

Packages of food and appliances worth RM150 will be given out, to families located in different states across Peninsular Malaysia.

The first 150 families to benefit will come from Klang Valley and Pahang.

Continental Tyre Malaysia managing director Andrea Somorova is grateful for the enthusiastic response to the 150th anniversary’s CSR efforts.

“We are thankful for our customers’ participation and the opportunity to contribute to our community. All of us at Continental wish to do our part to uplift society, especially amid the ongoing difficulties of living in pandemic times.”

Members of Continental Tyre Malaysia will volunteer to visit participating families to ensure they have received their donations.