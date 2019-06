TECHNOLOGY company Continental today celebrated the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art rubber compound mixing facility at its tyre plant in Alor Star.

Since 1979, Continental has been producing passenger and light lorry tyres as well as two-wheel tyres in Malaysia for the Asia Pacific market.

The plant at Alor Star currently employs more than 1,000 people and will be celebrating its 40th anniversary at the end of this year.

Continental invested more than RM65 million for the new mixing facility that will further enhance the manufacturing process by adding state-of-the-art rubber compound mixing technology locally.