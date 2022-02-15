Continental Tyre Malaysia new MD

ANDREA Somorova (pix) has returned to Continental Tyre Malaysia as managing director beginning last month, joining from Continental of Taiwan where she was general manager.

She has been at Continental Group for over 23 years, of which 18 years was spent in Asia, including a six-year stint in Malaysia from 2004 to 2010.

A native of Slovakia, Somorova started her career with Continental Group in 1999 in her home country. She then moved on to Continental in Germany, before assuming managerial roles in Asia, including in Malaysia and other Asia Pacific markets.

“While in Taiwan, she steered Continental to achieve the highest brand awareness among its Asia Pacific markets. She also led the team through one of its most challenging periods during the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Continental Tyre Malaysia, in a press release today.

Somorova attributes her lasting tenure at Continental Group to it being a dynamic company with a nurturing work culture. “It has been an amazing journey for me in Continental Group and the last five years leading the Taiwan business has been nothing short of extraordinary. My experience from Taiwan and beyond will serve me well in Malaysia which presents exciting opportunities for Continental, our team and our customers.

“I am very excited to return to Malaysia and build on the work done previously. I look forward to guiding Continental Tyre Malaysia on its growth trajectory working closely with our teams on the ground to deliver innovative tyre solutions to our passenger and commercial vehicle customers. I always welcome new ideas from my team and believe that empowering them through trust, collaboration, and clear communication works best to deliver on our shared goals.”

Somorova takes over from Samir Gupta who now oversees the India operations, while continuing to head the Central Asia Region Passenger and Light Truck Tires Replacement Business (PLT RE) at Continental.