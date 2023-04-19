Cop Who Issued Summons For Non-Display Of Road Tax To Be Investigated

ON 10 February 2023, it was announced that private vehicle owners were no longer required to display road tax stickers on their vehicles, but instead can use the digital Motor Vehicle Licence (e-LKM).

Recently, Faiz Sulaiman, a Facebook user, posted pictures of a summons he received for failing to have his road tax displayed on the vehicle he was driving.

According to Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, checks by the police showed that the summons was issued on April 16 at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Petaling Jaya, for failing to display a valid road tax on the vehicle.

Of course, the vehicle owner would have been shocked to see this summons as orders have been given to all field officers to not issue summonses for this offence, following the orders given by transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Several social media users yesterday shared Faiz’s issue. His initial post stated that the incident happened last Saturday when he was operating a vehicle that wasn’t his. The owner of the car did not display his road tax as it was in his MyJPJ app.

He offered an explanation, but the summons was nevertheless served. Faiz claimed the officer instructed him to get the account information from the owner in order to use the MyJPJ app on his own phone to prove payment of the road tax.

Fakhrudin said the summons issued to the motorist has been cancelled and they will be calling the officer that handed out the summons for further investigation.