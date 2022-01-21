$!Corolla Cross Hybrid: Smarter, more sustainable choice’

UMW Toyota Motor drove head-on into 2022 by taking on the global initiative to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050, with the launch of the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid recently. Company president Ravindran K said the launch will also pave the way for the energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) manufacturing industry in Malaysia and Toyota has identified HEV as a reliable step that Malaysians can take today towards a sustainable future. “Mobile sustainability is the way forward with the global shift towards clean and renewable fuels, in addition to innovative smart vehicles.” UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said the crossover SUV is equipped with the fourth-generation Toyota hybrid system for greater fuel efficiency, higher battery durability, greater handling and stability. “The all-new Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric gives you lower emissions, faster acceleration and advanced hybrid technology that will keep you ahead for years to come.” The Corolla Cross 1.8L Hybrid engine combines a highly-efficient petrol engine with two electric motors. The synergy of the two energy sources provides drivers with efficiency, drivability, performance and a long range between refuelling. Its hybrid electric system has been designed as a reliable and future-proof vehicle giving owners peace-of-mind behind the wheel. It is also easy on the wallet, offering less fuel costs, while providing greater controllability and instant torque, on top of an environmentally-conscious alternative.

In order to improve fuel efficiency and keep emissions low when starting off and accelerating, the system uses an electric motor that provides efficient and powerful acceleration. Performance on the move is automatically delivered by the best combination between the electric motor and petrol engine in response to driving conditions. The system also automatically shuts down the petrol engine to avoid wasting fuel when idling. As the system works in tandem, it produces significantly better fuel efficiency than any petrol engine vehicle in the same class. The HEV battery powers the electric motor, and is automatically recharged when the driver brakes (regenerative braking), when the driver lifts off the acceleration pedal or when the petrol engine is on and running. The system does not require drivers to plug-in to recharge the batteries, which eliminates all concerns relating to limited driving range or the need to look for charging infrastructure. The fourth-generation Toyota hybrid electric system battery has also been designed to last throughout the vehicle’s life and developed to satisfy five critical parameters for complete peace of mind – safety, long life service, high level of quality, affordable high quality products and high level performance. The key to achieving better battery durability and performance comes from understanding how a vehicle is used and the state of the battery under such conditions. To that end, Toyota has significantly improved battery technology over the years.

The crossover SUV’s Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform is an internal structure specially developed by Toyota that offers greater stability, agility and a higher eye-point for better visibility. TNGA allows more engineering flexibility while a lower centre of gravity helps improve stability and a highly rigid body enhances agility and ride comfort. It also encompasses chassis engineering and the suspension is designed to provide a fine-tuned balance of dynamic handling and stability with excellent ride comfort. Besides the high-strength TNGA platform, the structure of all Corolla Cross variants are engineered to reduce impact forces from all sides during an accident, reducing or preventing injuries to the occupants. In crash testing and technical evaluation by Asean New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), the Corolla Cross, as with many other Toyota models, has received a maximum five-star safety rating. The Corolla Cross Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) – a suite of integrated active safety systems to assist the driver which demonstrates Toyota Synergised Mobility. TSS consists of a pre-collision system, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist and automatic high beam. Those core technologies use a radar and camera which are complemented by other safety technologies such as a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, tyre pressure warning system and seven airbags, giving drivers and passengers peace of mind while on the road.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is also equipped with a digital video recorder at the front (optional for rear) enabling the owner to have a video recording of the vehicle’s movements at all times for enhanced safety and as evidence if ever required. Additionally, a vehicle telematics system can track the vehicle’s position using GSM/GPS signals. The owner can also monitor the ignition status and vehicle speed if the vehicle is stolen, a 24/7 “command centre” will locate it and inform relevant authorities to recover it. The good news is that all Corolla Cross variants come with a three-year free subscription of the vehicle telematics system. Evoking a sense of stepping up your vehicle class, the Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts an easy-access rear with ample luggage space by positioning the battery pack under the rear seats ensuring the same luggage capacity as petrol grades of 440 litres. Comfort is key with sleek leather seats and driver power seat, rear air vents, and a nine-inch touchscreen and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay-ready connectivity for a more entertaining drive.