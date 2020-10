MINI Malaysia today introduced the “Catch of the Year” campaign for the MINI Countryman range of models available for the Malaysian market.

The campaign brings “MINIacs” a range of exciting offers for the MINI Countryman Pure, MINI Countryman Sports range including the two newly-introduced variants with Blackline Package and with Panoramic Sunroof, MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid, as well as the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works.

These offers include interest rates from 0% (based on Straight Line Financing), savings of up to RM32,000, monthly instalment plans from RM2,102, as well as an additional year of MINI Service and Repair Inclusive (MSRI) Programme for selected models – making it a 4+1 Year MSRI in total.

Additionally, new owners of the MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid will enjoy an extension of the High Voltage Battery Warranty for eight years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.

The Catch of the Year campaign runs from now until Dec 31, for limited units only.