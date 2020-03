HONDA Malaysia just now issued a brief statement on its business operations, in relations to the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Following the movement control order by the Government of Malaysia in light of the rise in Covid-19 cases, Honda Malaysia will close our business operations temporarily from March 18th to March 31, 2020.

“The business operations involved comprise Honda Malaysia’s plant in Pegoh (Melaka), sales office and dealerships nationwide.

“We will resume business operations tentatively on April 1, 2020.

“Honda Malaysia will continue to monitor the situation closely and update accordingly. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”