EDARAN Tan Chong Motor and Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis will also close their respective operations temporarily.

“In view of recent government announcement on Movement Control Order from March 18 to 31 due to Covid-19 pandemic, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) sales showrooms and Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) service centres* will close its business operations temporarily,” the companies stated in a joint media statement just now.

“During this period, ETCM sales advisors will be contacting new Nissan customers to reschedule their vehicle delivery appointment to April onwards, while TCEAS service advisors will advise their customers via call, SMS or DriveOn app to reschedule service appointment.

“ETCM and TCEAS will resume business operations tentatively on April 1.”