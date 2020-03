FOLLOWING the Movement Control Order imposed recently by the Malaysian government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the nation, Perodua will suspend all operations at its head office, manufacturing facilities, sales and service centres as well as Body & Paint outlets nationwide, from tomorrow until March 31, or subject to any new announcement by the government from time to time.

“Due to this, new vehicle deliveries, servicing and Body & Paint services are expected to resume only after the Movement Control Order is lifted, said Perodua CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, in a media statement just now.

“Our related outlet personnel may contact customers during this period to provide explanation and clarification. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time.

“We hope all Malaysians will cooperate with this government directive and limit their movements as much as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If you experience any issues with your vehicle during this time, you may call Perodua Auto Assist toll-free line, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-88-5555.”