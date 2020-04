IN support of the fight against Covid-19, Petron Malaysia has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical frontliners in various hospitals across the country. “We at Petron are doing all that we can to help protect health workers who are fighting this battle for us. Through our gesture, we wish to extend how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice,” said Petron general manager Faridah Ali.

Petron sent out PPEs to 12 Covid-19 designated hospitals across seven states. These hospitals include Hospital Selayang, Hospital Sg. Buloh, Hospital Ampang, Hospital Tuanku Jaafar, Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Hospital Sultan Ismail, Hospital Tengku Ampuan, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Hospital Tawau and MedtweetMy. Petron’s donations, consisting of 1,200 gowns, 30,000 masks, 60,000 gloves, and 2,100 shoe covers, will help replenish the hospitals’ PPE stocks and provide the necessary protection for the frontliners.

“This is just one of our many initiatives for our brave frontliners as well as for affected communities in line with the Covid-19 outbreak. We fully support the government in taking steps to stem the virus’ spread,” added Faridah. Petron worked in coordination with Mercy Malaysia, an established NGO that provides medical and health support to communities in Malaysia as well as overseas, for the distribution of the items. Petron also donated 10 preloaded PMiles cards worth RM500 each to help ease the delivery. All PPEs were delivered by 13 April 2020.

In a show of solidarity, Petron partners, station dealers and LPG and lubricant distributors have also extended a helping hand since the start of the outbreak. “We appreciate the efforts and generosity of our dealers and distributors who have donated food, mineral water, PPE, clothing, and even cash. Their contributions have certainly made an impact on the communities that they serve,” Faridah concluded.