Covid-19: Proton shuts down plants and dealerships, emergency hotline active

FOLLOWING the announcement of a controlled movement order from today till March 31 by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Proton has just announced that it will be complying with the Government’s directive.

“The company’ business activities will be guided by the guidelines as laid out yesterday. Therefore, starting from today, all customer-facing activities such as sales and after sales will cease as all Proton outlets will be temporarily shut,” said the company, in a media statement just now.

“Concurrently production activities at Proton’s Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam plants will cease in unison, as we systematically shut down all our operations in an effort to help with the control of the spread of the coronavirus.

“Rest assured we will resume all operations as soon as clearance is given by the government of Malaysia.

“During this trying time, we feel these necessary precautions are profoundly crucial, as safeguarding the health and security of Malaysia and its people remains as Proton's top priority.

“For emergency cases such as breakdowns or accidents, please contact our Customer Care hotline 1-800-888-398 for urgent assistance (available 24-hours).

“For inquiries and complaints, please send us an e-mail at customercare@proton.com.

“We thank you for your continued support of Proton and we ask that everyone follows the guidelines set for the safety and well-being of the country and its people.”