Covid-19: Renault Malaysia ‘taking actions for customers’ peace-of-mind’

IN response to the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, has stepped up measures to ensure the health and safety of employees as well as customers.

“With the availability of Renault E-Store launched last month, customers can continue to buy or subscribe for a Renault vehicle in spite of the recently announced nationwide movement control order,” said the company in a media statement today.

“From application to payments, customers can complete the entire process online at any time, without ever having to leave their homes.

“Through the E-Store, customers can select the Renault of their choice, upload their documents and make their payments online at renault.com.my

“Furthermore, TCEC is offering the option of door-to-door delivery of each customer’s new or subscribed vehicle, which will be sanitised prior to the handover.

“However, to exercise extra caution while the country’s movement control order is in place, deliveries will only take place after April 1.

“Although all Renault showrooms and service centres will be closed during the nationwide movement control order from today to March 31, customers who require on-the-spot breakdown assistance will still be supported.

“Every TCEC employee still on essential duty will undergo daily health screening to ensure their safety and consequently enhanced peace-of-mind for customers.

“For any assistance, customers can still contact 1800-18-8663 or connect with TCEC via chat, which will be supported by a team working from home, from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm.”