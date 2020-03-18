$!Covid-19: Toyota, Lexus operations and events on hold

IN support and compliance with the direction by the Government’s announcement on “Movement Control Order” on Sunday, UMW Toyota has announced today that all authorised Toyota and Lexus dealers will temporarily cease their usual day-to-day operations but remain contactable to all customers effective from today till the end of the month.

Company president Ravindran K said: “The safety of our employees, our stakeholders and all of our customers is paramount to us. Based on direction from the government, despite the shutdown of our operations, we will continue to be available to our customers for any assistance they may require with regard to their Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

“Assembly Services Sdn Bhd’s manufacturing operations will also be suspended on today onwards. At the moment, there are no plans for any specific manufacturing suspension outside Malaysia, resulting from the situation in Malaysia.

“Also in compliance with the government’s pro-active measures to contain any further transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic, UMW Toyota Motor has decided that the fourth and final round of Season 3’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival and Toyota Vios Challenge Championship, scheduled to take place on April 18-19 at the Sepang International Circuit, will be cancelled.”

Prior to the Government’s announcement, the events had been scheduled to proceed as a closed-event to the public.

The company’s deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said UMW Toyota Motor is closely monitoring the situation.

“For the protection and safety of our staff and customers kept in mind, we will consider and make decisions guided by the direction from the government.

For any further information or assistance, contact Toyota “Freephone” at 1800-8-TOYOTA (869682) or Lexus Freephone at 1800-88-LEXUS (53987).