$!Covid-19: VW dealerships, service centres closed from today, volks!

VOLKSWAGEN Malaysia, too, has unsurprisingly joined in the bandwagen(!) in temporarily closing all its dealerships and service centres nationwide.



“Following the announcement made by the Prime Minister on March 16, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be temporarily closing all authorised Volkswagen dealerships and service centres from today till March 31,” the company said in a media statement just now.

“Please be assured that we are doing our best to provide you with peace of mind, and our Customer Care team is available during this period on the toll-free number 1-800-18-8947.

“Our Roadside Assistance service will remain operational for our owners, and owners can dial 1-800-88-2389 in the event of an emergency.

“Please also be advised that if your service appointment happens to fall within the Restricted Movement Order period, Volkswagen will honour the warranty.

“Please continue to follow our social media channels as well as our website and Volkswagen Cares mobile app for further updates from us.

“We urge our fellow Malaysians to stay healthy and protected. We look forward to serving you again very soon.”