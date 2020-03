HONG Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn Bhd will also temporarily halt its operations, due to the government’s Covid-19-related announcement last night.

“In compliance with the government’s Movement Restriction Order due to the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn Bhd’s headquarters, parts centre and branches will be temporarily closed for operations, from tomorrow until March 31,” it stated in a message to theSun just now.

“Please visit our website or Facebook page for the latest updates.”