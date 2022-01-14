$!Cross-country Shell-Porsche charging network

ELECTRIC vehicle (EV) users will be able to charge up their vehicles quickly along the North-South Highway in Malaysia, for a reliable and seamless drive from Singapore through Malaysia to Thailand, later this year.

The convenience is part of the first EV high-performance charging (HPC) infrastructure network in Southeast Asia and Shell’s first cross-country EV infrastructure in the region.

This infrastructure will help all EV users to reduce charging time, book and pay via an integrated platform.

Shell and Porsche Asia Pacific yesterday announced the start of operations of a HPC station in Tangkak, Johor (pix, bottom).

The HPC station marks the start of the construction of 12 charge points at six Shell stations strategically-located along Malaysia’s North-South Highway.

All EV customers will be able to use the HPC network via a pay-per-use service or an exclusive membership plan, by making reservations via an online booking app.

Through this partnership, six Shell stations* in Malaysia will be outfitted with 180kW direct-current (DC) chargers, offering the fastest charging capacity across Malaysia and later right up to Bangkok.

Shell’s new 180kW high-performance chargers are capable of charging EVs at super-fast speeds, which translates to shorter waiting times in between charges.

For example, the Porsche Taycan can be charged from zero to 80% battery capacity in around 30 minutes, providing up to 390km (WLTP**) of extra travel distance.

“At Porsche, we are committed to driving the future of mobility in South East Asia, as we pursue a carbon neutral balance sheet across our entire value chain by the year 2030. Our partnership with Shell is a result of well-aligned sustainability objectives and will further supplement our range of charging solutions for electric vehicle owners, with specific benefits accorded to Porsche owners,” said Dr Henrik Dreier, director of new business fields, Porsche Asia Pacific.

“With this new high performance charging network, we are making what was once a vision – long-distance, cross-border emissions-free travel – now a reality.”

Shell Recharge Subscription plans

Shell Recharge HPC Pay-Per-Use users will pay RM20 for every five minutes of stay.

All Malaysian EV customers are able to register for Shell Recharge Gold subscription plan, which includes a 40% discount rate for the first 10 hours per year, which is RM12 per five minutes for the first 25 minutes.

Furthermore, Taycan owners will be automatically registered as Platinum members as part of the partnership programme, entitling them to value-added benefits from Shell in both Malaysia and Singapore.

They will receive an exclusive discount of SGD$0.10/kWh off the prevailing retail rate in Singapore beginning Feb 16.

In Malaysia, they will be entitled a 50% discount rate for the first 12 hours per year.

*Phase 1: Tangkak (Johor), Seremban (Negri Sembilan); Phase 2: Jalan Ayer Hitam (Johor), Seremban (Negri Sembilan); Phase 3: Simpang Pulai (Perak), Tapah (Perak).

**Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) laboratory test is used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars, as well as their pollutant emissions.