Customers most satisfied with Mitsubishi Malaysia again

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is ranked highest in J.D. Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI) Mass Market Study.

The company is ranked highest in overall satisfaction with a score of 791.

This is the second consecutive year for MMM to be ranked at number one.

MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said: “We are delighted to be ranked highest for the 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study conducted by J.D. Power.

“We are even more delighted to win this recognition for the second consecutive year and remained in the top three positions for five consecutive years!

“This reflects on our commitment to continue to provide a rewarding and positive customer’s experience from the first initiation of purchase to a satisfying after sales service.

“We will not rest on our laurels, we will continue to stay on top and provide our customers with a satisfying customer experience.”

According to J.D. Power, the 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study is based on responses from 2,644 new-vehicle owners who received delivery of their new vehicle between February 2016 and June 2018, and took their vehicle for service to an authorised service centre between February 2018 and June 2019.

The study measures customer satisfaction with the servicing and vehicle-return process and was fielded from February through June 2019.

The study is now at its 17th year, measuring the overall satisfaction among vehicle owners who visited an authorised service centre for maintenance or repair work during the first 12 to 36 months of ownership and is based on five factors – service quality (25%); vehicle pick-up (21%); service initiation (20%); service facility (17%); and service advisor (16%). Overall satisfaction for the industry averages 761 points.