D-MAX-ed out pick-up

ISUZU’S D-Max X-Terrain, the pick-up truck that blazed a new trail with its imaginative design, superior comfort and innovative features, now further raises the bar by offering customers minor but significant updates to add to its already-impressive list of credentials.



With five “Pick-up Truck of the Year” awards under its belt since its debut a year ago, the new Isuzu ticks all the right boxes and has proven to be one of the most capable, versatile and sophisticated trucks in the market today.



“The new-generation Isuzu remains our source of pride as it bridges the gap between how pick-up trucks should perform and what customers desire,” said Isuzu Malaysia’s chief executive officer Shunsuke Okazoe.

“The flagship D-Max X-Terrain in particular sought to ensure customers enjoyed some truly stand-out features that make their motoring safer and more pleasurable.”



The most noticeable change is the inclusion of two outstanding exterior colours; silky pearl white and onyx black. Available alongside valencia orange, these new colours add a fresh dimension to the D-Max’s sporty outlook and offer owners more distinctive road presence.



Another key addition is the inclusion of an around-view monitor that provides a 360˚ look at the immediate surroundings.



This feature not only offers a bird’s eye view when reverse gear is selected, it also features a selectable 3D guide in the 9-inch central display to aid in precise parking.



New too is the Qi wireless charging station that sits conveniently in a receptacle ahead of the gear selector.

Compatible with most smartphones today, the base offers convenient and unobtrusive charging, allowing drivers to enjoy uninterrupted Bluetooth connectivity for music or maps without draining the phone battery.



Another popular customer request has been for the inclusion of a welcome light. Tucked away neatly beneath the vehicle, these LED lamps illuminate the surrounding foot areas when the doors are unlocked.



When used in tandem with the follow-me home lights, the D-Max X-Terrain keeps you and your footwear safe and clean even in the darkest of nights.



Keeping the chic, the vehicle now comes with exclusive lighted scuff plates that not only help protect the sills from minor scratches, it offers an added touch of elegance to the stylish vehicle.



“The popularity of the Isuzu D-Max range, particularly the X-Terrain variant remains healthy with many first-time owners reveling in life with a modern pick-up truck,” added chief operating officer Kenkichi Sogo.



“Its inspiring safety, comfort and go-anywhere, do-anything versatility has led to a gradual migration of saloon car owners.



“I believe that with these new added features and colour choices, the D-Max X-Terrain will continue to appeal to many more who will be tempted to convert.”



The updated pick-up is available for booking immediately at all authorised Isuzu showrooms with deliveries beginning mid July. It sees a minimal increase in its price tag with on-the-road pricing without insurance listed at RM146,938.40.



For more information, visit their website or their Facebook page.