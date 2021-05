ISUZU Malaysia officially launched the new third-generation D-Max pick-up truck on Monday.

“Isuzu engineers set out to create a stronger, more able and durable machine with this new model. They invested years in development and over four million kilometers in testing the new model to achieve the best Isuzu D-Max they have ever created. They then added the soft touches and high-tech features to satisfy the discerning owners who desire comfort and sophistication in their modern day vehicles,” explained Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura.

Entering the high-end lifestyle pick-up truck segment is the X-Terrain flagship variant, which comes with a revised 3.0-litre engine that has been re-engineered and refined with numerous advancements to improve performance and engine response while reducing noise and vibration.

That new 187.4hp engine ensures X-Terrain drivers enjoy more relaxed performance from its revised torque curve that peaks at 450Nm from as low as 1,600rpm, stretching all the way till 2,600rpm, while the new six-speed automatic gearbox matches the gearshifts to the new engine’s performance characteristics.

Finished in Valencia Orange or Sapphire Blue, the X-Terrain comes with exclusive features including remote engine start, rear differential lock, wet wiper system, brown leather seats with eight-way electronic adjustment including lumbar support, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen panel that incorporates Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay and an arsenal of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) including forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, turn assist, pedal misapplication mitigation, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, automatic high beam, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, manual speed limiter and multi-collision brake that applies the brakes should any of the seven airbags be deployed.

Joining the line-up are two Premium variants – a 1.9-litre 4x4 Auto and 3.0-litre 4x4 Auto. For the price conscious, there are two Standard variants offered. The “immensely-capable” 1.9-litre engine produces 148hp and 350Nm of torque and is paired either with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The Standard variants are a boon for the business community who aim to lower running costs and maintain good efficiency.

Also available are two Single Cab variants offered with either the 1.9-litre or 3.0-litre engines.

“These go-anywhere, do-anything trucks offer significant carrying capabilities and come with an array of safety features that has earned this vehicle and the entire range of Isuzu D-Max a 5-star Asean NCAP safety rating,” said Isuzu Malaysia.

The X-Terrain comes exclusively in Valencia Orange or Sapphire Blue while other models share a choice of the colours including Silky White Pearl, Mercury Silver, Onyx Black and Splash White.

Prices and variants of the all-new Isuzu D-Max (on the road for private registration without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia) are:

- Isuzu D-Max 1.9L Single Cab (MT): RM88,599.20

- Isuzu D-Max 3.0L Single Cab (MT): RM95,538.40

- Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Double Cab Standard (MT): RM99,599.20

- Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Double Cab Standard (AT): RM106,999.20

- Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Double Cab Premium (AT): RM121,549.20

- Isuzu D-Max 3.0 Double Cab Premium (AT): RM128,038.40

- Isuzu D-Max 3.0 Double Cab X-Terrain: RM141,938.40

All Isuzu D-Max models come with a five-year or 150,000km warranty, while the X-Terrain enjoys a class-leading seven-year unlimited mileage warranty.

An test drive campaign is currently held at all authorised Isuzu showrooms until May 31. There will be exclusive Isuzu merchandise giveaways and a chance to win cash prizes.