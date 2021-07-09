$!D-Max sales boom in line with global trend

SALES of the all-new, third-generation Isuzu D-Max in Malaysia has flourished, with over a 100% rise in orders since it made its recent debut, mirroring a similar global phenomenon that has witnessed a huge rise in demand for this vastly-improved pick-up truck.

An average monthly booking of over 1,200 units have been received for it, since its launch in April this year, recording a generous leap over the previous average monthly bookings of 500 units.

This trend emulates an identical euphoria in such markets as Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, where sales growth have also multiplied with buyers eagerly snapping up the new D-Max due to its fresh and sporty design, enhanced ergonomics and improved engineering.

“This all-new D-Max phenomenon that has swept the various markets has been somewhat overwhelming. Needless to say, the attractive design, new and improved features and proven Isuzu reputation contributed significantly towards convincing customers to switch or upgrade to this all-new D-Max model,” said Isuzu Malaysia’s chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki (pix).

Combining excellent value and a generous suite of features, the 1.9-litre Premium (Auto) has been the top choice with close to 36% percent of buyers picking it as their next pick-up truck.

Offering the lowest engine displacement in the market yet producing a hefty amount of performance, the 1.9-litre Premium model is particularly popular in West Malaysia, where the benefits of the low road tax is best appreciated.

In fact, 61% of sales were chalked up here, reversing the traditional 60/40 balance where East Malaysia absorbed a bigger share of vehicles.

The new flagship model – the X-Terrain – powered by an improved 3.0-litre engine that offers significantly more refinement and performance has also been a popular choice with buyers nationwide, making up 17% of the total volume.

Despite a premium on its road tax, more than half of all the X-Terrain sales have come from the Peninsular, where it is particularly popular with lifestyle buyers.

While the new D-Max has made inroads into the lifestyle segment with its improved design and ergonomics, 81% of new owners have stated that they would utilise their D-Maxes for both work and pleasure underlining the inherently robust nature of Isuzu products.

“The response to this new model has been extremely positive considering the limited opportunities prospects have had to fully experience the new model due to the strict movement controls and safety protocols,” said Suzuki.

“Our current aim is to ensure the smooth, safe and timely delivery of vehicles to our customers despite the various administrative and logistical concerns faced domestically and globally.