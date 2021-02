DESPITE the challenging market environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Daihatsu (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (DMSB) on Monday announced it has exceeded its sales target for 2020 by five per cent for its pre-pandemic targets, with 1,410 vehicles sold last year.

The strongest sales were recorded in the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) months of July and September, spurred by the company’s aggressive campaigns towards the e-commerce, delivery and logistics industries, which boomed during the pandemic season.

Daihatsu Malaysia’s corporate sales in 2020 saw a 10% growth from 2019, boosted by repeat orders because of strong customer confidence and the e-commerce campaigns.

Daihatsu Gran Max (pix, top) was named the number one Pick Up and Panel Van model for light commercial vehicle (below 2.0L) segment in Malaysia for 2020 and the preferred vehicle especially for last-mile carriers, with its Panel Van variant showing sales growth of 26% year-on-year from 2019.

“We are delighted that Daihatsu Malaysia has performed well last year despite the challenging operating environment. Our focus on enabling last mile delivery transporters during the restricted movement period, and the measures taken to ensure our Daihatsu’s Service Centre are on standby nationwide to serve our fleet customers throughout this period have paid off very well. It is indeed a milestone achievement for Daihatsu’s 40th anniversary in Malaysia”, said DMSB managing director Arman Mahadi (pix, bottom).

Throughout the past nine months since the first Movement Control Order in the country, Daihatsu Malaysia has embarked on several initiatives to ensure customers continue to have access to reliable customer experience and Aftersales service.

Particular emphasis was placed on encouraging the utilisation of Daihatsu’s Mobile Service, that caters to customers within areas that are under stricter movement control orders.

Another strategic initiative introduced was Daihatsu’s online showroom. The virtual showroom serves an additional avenue to reach out to customers and to facilitate a seamless online booking experience, improving their purchasing journey.

Although 2021 may be another turbulent year, the company intends to strengthen its competitive standing this year by introducing an improved and enhanced version of Gran Max that comes with better performance, safety and sustainability as well as stepping up on the Daihatsu Business Transformation Plan, by working closely with its branches and dealers to strengthen its network in the country and introduce gradual facilities enhancement.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to maintain our growth momentum for 2021 despite the challenges ahead. Through the collective efforts of our dealers and employees and with our comprehensive Sales and Aftersales Program, we have confidence in Daihatsu Malaysia’s resilience to successfully navigate these challenges and continue to be the trusted mobility service provider for our customers,” said Arman.