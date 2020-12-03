$!Dedicated Bermaz Motor website to buy/sell Mazda

BERMAZ Motor launched its Mazda Anshin website yesterday, offering a one-stop solution platform for customers to sell or buy their Mazda vehicles in a simple, secured and convenient way.

The Mazda Anshin website caters to Mazda’s pre-owned vehicles (company demo vehicles) and Mazda customers' used vehicles that have undergone strict inspection and are certified by Mazda.

Every Mazda pre-owned and used vehicle must undergo a comprehensive 111-point inspection at selected authorised Mazda Service Centres, currently in Glenmarie and Petaling Jaya.

This ensures that the pre-owned and used vehicle is in good condition and certified by Mazda before putting up for sale on the Mazda Anshin Website.

This inspection, performed by Mazda certified technicians, takes approximately an hour with a minimal fee of RM200 and you will receive the best Mazda Anshin Certified Valuation and recommend selling price.

To uphold our Mazda Anshin assurances, all pre-owned or used vehicles must comply with the following Bermaz Motor’s quality standards:

- Has no major accident damages.

- Has no frame damages.

- Has not been through a flood.

Refer to the image below on the three simple steps of selling your Mazda.

Customers hunting for value-buy Mazda vehicles can browse through the Mazda Anshin website for the best-in-value, quality and more importantly, selecting vehicles that have passed through the stringent 111-points inspection and accredited with Mazda Anshin Certification.

“Rediscover and drive off a "new" pre-owned or used Mazda vehicle with confidence and peace of mind. All Mazda’s pre-owned vehicles come with the remaining manufacturer's warranty and free service from the vehicle’s first registered date,” said the company.

The Mazda customer’s used vehicles will be thoroughly inspected prior to putting up for sale.

New customers will be more confident and assured of the best-in-value purchase and have a peaceful ownership!

Customers can physically view and test drive the pre-owned vehicles at our selected Mazda Anshin centres at:

- Mazda Pre-owned Centre (Glenmarie)

No. 38 & 40, Jalan U1/F, Accentra Glenmarie

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Tel: 03-55698080.

- Mazda Pre-owned Centre (Kajang)

Lot 1872, Block C&D, Jalan Semenyih

43300 Kajang, Selangor.

Tel: 03-87375563.