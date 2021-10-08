$!Default eco mode for new Scanias

THE Economy Mode is now a pre-set default for all new Scania lorries and coaches with Opticruise starting from 2021.

Scania Southeast Asia says this is to ensure that its customers enjoy the best fuel economy and CO2 emission reductions, in line with Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi).

Scania customers with lorries or coaches purchased before 2021 can set the Economy Mode as default on their vehicles at any authorised Scania workshop nationwide.

Labour charges are applicable but will be complimentary up to Dec 31 next year.

So, customers are encouraged to send in their lorries or coaches now to take advantage of this complimentary offer.

“Scania trucks and coaches will start with Economy Mode each time the vehicles are switched on regardless of the last mode they were switched off with. This ensures the best fuel-efficient drive at most times,” said Scania Southeast Asia business support director Tom Kuiphuis.

“Drivers can still switch from Economy Mode to other performance modes depending on the requirement of the driving conditions.”