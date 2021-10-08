$!Default eco mode for new Scanias

THE Economy Mode is now a pre-set default for all new Scania lorries and coaches with Opticruise starting from 2021.
Scania Southeast Asia says this is to ensure that its customers enjoy the best fuel economy and CO2 emission reductions, in line with Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi).
Scania customers with lorries or coaches purchased before 2021 can set the Economy Mode as default on their vehicles at any authorised Scania workshop nationwide.
Labour charges are applicable but will be complimentary up to Dec 31 next year.
So, customers are encouraged to send in their lorries or coaches now to take advantage of this complimentary offer.
“Scania trucks and coaches will start with Economy Mode each time the vehicles are switched on regardless of the last mode they were switched off with. This ensures the best fuel-efficient drive at most times,” said Scania Southeast Asia business support director Tom Kuiphuis.
“Drivers can still switch from Economy Mode to other performance modes depending on the requirement of the driving conditions.”
The Economy Mode is one of the many initiatives in line with Scania’s aim to achieve the science-based targets of SBTi by 2025 – reducing carbon footprint in Scania’s operations by 50% and Scania’s customers vehicles by 20%.
This is to mitigate increase in global temperature as per Scania’s commitment at the Paris Agreement 2015 - limiting global warming to well-below two degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celcius.
Scania trucks in Shipping Container application can achieve the best fuel consumption up to 4.0 km/litre and the best CO2 emission reduction up to 0.82kg/km.
For the Bulk Transport application, the best fuel consumption can be up to 3.6 km/litre while the best CO2 emission reduction can be up to 0.81 kg/km.
General Cargo application’s best fuel consumption can be up to 3.6 km/litre, while the best CO2 emission reduction can be up to 0.77 kg/km.
Tractor Tipper’s best fuel consumption can be up to 2.0 km/litre, while the best CO2 emission reduction can be up to 0.93 kg/km.
The Economy Mode, together with Scania total solutions like Instalment Plan R&M7 can help operators achieve these fuel economy and CO2 emission reductions consistently.
Customers who want to opt-out of the Economy Mode default setting, can do so before delivery or after taking delivery of their new Scanias.
Before delivery, customers should inform Scania’s sales representative but after delivery, customers can send it to any Scania workshop to have the setting changed to their default preference. Labour charges are applicable.
“The pre-set Economy Mode default, in all Scania trucks and coaches with Opticruise, is all it takes to save more fuel, save the environment while delivering better profitability. And together with Scania’s maintenance and financial services, customers will achieve success in their operations while playing a part in SBTi,” said Kuiphuis.
“I encourage our customers to opt-in and join us in this partnership towards a sustainable future for their business and for the planet.”