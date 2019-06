VOLKSWAGEN’S “Togetherness” Hari Raya celebration continues with a nationwide Raya Open House happening at all dealerships on this Saturday (June 22), from 11am till 5pm.

Visitors can enjoy test drive opportunities on the available Volkswagen models and take advantage on amazing Hari Raya sales and aftersales deals.

Those who place a booking on that day will receive an additional RM2,000 petrol voucher on top of the ongoing promotion of RM1,000 petrol voucher, bringing it to a total of RM3,000.

This is only applicable for bookings made on June 22 and for vehicles registered by June 30.

“There is much more on offer during the open house – feast on delicious Hari Raya delights, finger-licking good durians, and take part in fun activities for the whole family,” says Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).

Additionally, eligible customers can enjoy free Volkswagen Care Plus programme membership.

VPCM’s “Blue Durian”, synonymous with the company’s nationwide Hari Raya open house and will be making its yearly appearance on that day, so don’t miss out on selfie opportunities with the blue King of Fruits.

Just remember to hashtag #VWDurian and #VolkswagenMalaysia.

Ongoing sales promotions (model, savings from, low interest & monthly loan from)

Polo: RM4,000, -none-, RM741.

Vento Comfortline: RM8,000, -none-, RM800.

Vento Highline: RM6,000, -none-, RM892.

Golf R-Line: RM2,000, -none-, RM1,788.

Golf GTI: -none, -none-, RM2,572.

Golf R: -none-, -none-, RM3,176.

Tiguan Highline: RM2,000, 1.88%, RM1,598.

Passat Comfortline: RM15,000, 1.88%, RM1,575.

Passat Highline: RM4,000, 1.88%, RM1,865.

Beetle Sport: RM5,000, -none-, RM1,538.

*Terms and conditions apply. Monthly loan based on nine-year loan with 10% down payment. JOIN range also included.

Ongoing aftersales promotions

Air-conditioning

Owners are invited to a complimentary air-cond check at Volkswagen service centres, while those who are due for an air-cond service or filter replacement will receive additional 20% discount as part of the air-cond promotion available till June 30.

Tyres

As part of the ongoing tyre promotion which has been extended till the end of the year, Continental tyres are available from as low as RM184, and owners will get additional benefits such as free installation, alignment and balancing depending on the different tyre packages.

Battery

Those in need of a battery change will receive 20% discount off new batteries starting from RM365, depending on model, under the ongoing battery promotion, which has also been extended till the end of the year.

All Volkswagen cars come with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.

To qualify for the campaign, vehicle bookings must be made within the promotion period and is subject to terms and conditions while stocks last.