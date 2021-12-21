$!Discounts, towing rebate for flood-affected BMW, Motorrad, MINI

BMW Group Malaysia announced up to a 20% reduction on parts repair for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad owners affected by the flood over the weekend.

Authorised dealerships will also provide an RM300 rebate on the towing cost for affected owners.

Company managing director Hans de Visser said: “Following the flood cases that have been reported in various states in the country, we remain committed to deliver peace of mind for our customers throughout their ownership experience, even during this challenging time.

“To this end, BMW Group Malaysia and our network of dealers stand ready to provide our customers with the needed support when it comes to their vehicles.”

Owners are encouraged to reach out to their preferred authorised dealership or contact the BMW Roadside Assistance for more information.

Alternatively, they may also contact the Customer Interaction Centre at 1 800 88 3000. The reduction and rebates are valid until Jan 31 next year.