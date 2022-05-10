Diversion At Juru Interchange From October 6 To November 13, 2022

IF you are a frequent traveller along the North-South Expressway and pass through the Juru area, be advised that there will be a traffic diversion at the Juru Interchange (northbound) for all vehicles from this Thursday at 12 am October 6, until 11 pm November 13, 2022 (Sunday).

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said that the diversion is to enable the upgrading works to be carried out. In this instance, it is for upgrading the capacity of the existing drainage systems that are part of a Flood Mitigation Plan near Juru.

The work is being done in stages to reduce inconvenience to motorists and during the period state, there will be a traffic diversion from the entry ramp towards Pulau Pinang-Alor Setar at the Juru Interchange.

Motorists who travel along this route are advised to plan their journeys and be aware of the diversion. They are also advised to drive safely, adhere to speed limits and traffic signs, when passing through the area. Latest information is available via the PLUS App.