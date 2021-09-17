$!‘Dominates all roads’: All-new Multistrada V4

DUCATI Malaysia on Wednesday launched the all-new Multistrada V4. As with the previous generation, the “one-of-a-kind” motorcycle not only combines the pleasure of on-asphalt sporty riding, but also gives overall satisfaction and easy off-road handling together with unprecedented comfort on longer journeys and in everyday use.

“Multi-Strada” means “many roads” in Italian and this fourth generation brings the nameplate to exceptional new heights.

It is easier to ride, more robust and ultra-light, more versatile and comfortable yet effective in every single riding condition.

Powered by an extremely light 66.7kg, ultra-compact, unrivalled within its category, all-new 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine that delivers 170hp at 10,500rpm and a maximum torque of 125Nm at 8,750 rpm, the all-new Multistrada V4’s oil change is at every 15,000km and the valve play check (or adjustment if necessary) is set every 60,000km interval (no other production bike currently available on the market goes this far).

Its many other features include a DRL system inspired by the Panigale, a 22-litre tank, cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), while in the V4S, the Cornering Lights (DCL) too.

Other standard features on the Multistrada V4S are the Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes restarts easier, especially on a gradient and semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system. The latter is not only capable of analysing riding conditions and adjusting the hydraulics of the fork and shock absorber instantly, but – for the first time – it also integrates the auto-levelling function.

This recognises the load on the bike and then autonomously adjusts the setting and is offered in addition to the options already available: rider only, rider with luggage, rider with passenger or rider with passenger and luggage. The tyre pressure monitoring system is also available as an option for the Multistrada V4.

In the Multistrada V4, Ducati also introduces an absolute gem in the world of motorcycles: the revolutionary radar system, which allows the use of adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD).

The radars are advanced aid systems that Ducati have developed in close collaboration with a top-level technology partners like Bosch, creating systems capable of supporting and making riding more comfortable thanks to the ability to digitally reconstruct the actual surroundings of the motorbike.

Dynamic, versatile riding modes Sport: It provides a thrilling 170hp together with a sporty suspension setup (S version only). It is also characterised by low levels of DTC and DWC and a level two ABS setting, which allows controlled lifting of the rear wheel to maximise braking performance and maintains cornering functionality as well.

This mode represents the best choice for pro riders who want to get the most from the Multistrada V4. Touring: It provides the engine’s full 170hp with a smoother, less direct throttle response. Active safety is enhanced by higher DTC and DWC sensitivity levels.

The ABS is set to level three, perfect for touring; this turns rear-wheel lift detection and cornering ABS functionality on, while also optimising the front/rear combined braking effect. On the S versions a suspension setup perfect for long-distance rides is selected, ensuring maximum comfort for rider and passenger alike.

Urban: Power output is reduced to a maximum of 115hp and on the S version suspension is set for optimum agility in navigating frequent urban obstacles with a corresponding DSS mapping. DTC and DWC are set to high levels for maximum security. ABS is set to level three.

Enduro: Thanks to the adoption of the 19-inch wheel, the Multistrada V4 is even more at ease when riding off road. The position of the centre of gravity, the weight distribution and finally, the ergonomics designed to support even standing riding make the bike an authentic all-terrain motorcycle.

Additionally, this mode sets engine power to a maximum of 115hp, with off-road oriented suspension settings and DSS mapping for the S versions.

DTC and DWC level settings are lowered and the ABS is set to level one, suitable for off-road use on low grip surfaces: rear-wheel lift detection is off, cornering functionality is off and ABS on the rear wheel is disabled.

High performance, comfortable, intuitive The Ducati’s dimensions are 1,567mm wheelbase, long- travel suspension (170mm front, 180mm rear), 220mm ground clearance, 215kg dry weight and a reduced seat height that comes with two-position adjustability at 840mm and 860mm (810mm low seat and 875mm high seat are also available as accessories).