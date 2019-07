VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is hosting a one-weekend only “Volkswagen Pre-loved Weekend Deals” at participating dealers this Saturday and Sunday, from 11am till 5pm.

On offer with great savings and deals during this weekend are a range of pre-owned Volkswagen models with low mileage and in perfect condition.

Customers will be spoilt for choice as there will be various models and variants on sales with irresistible prices from as low as RM39,990.

The participating dealerships are:

- Volkswagen Juru (Penang);

- Volkswagen Penang;

- Volkswagen Ipoh;

- Volkswagen Puchong (Selangor);

- Volkswagen Glenmarie (Selangor);

- Volkswagen Klang;

- Volkswagen Semenyih (Selangor);

- Volkswagen Gombak (Kuala Lumpur);

- Volkswagen Sg Besi (Kuala Lumpur);

- Volkswagen Seremban;

- Volkswagen Batu Pahat;

- Volkswagen Permas Jaya (Johor Baru);

- Volkswagen Tebrau (Johor Baru); and,

- Volkswagen Skudai.

Ongoing aftersales promotions

Shock absorbers

Existing owners can enjoy a complimentary check at Volkswagen service centres, while those who are due for an absorber change will receive additional 20% discount off the retail price.

This discount is applicable on genuine Volkswagen shock absorbers and coil springs.

Tyres

As part of the ongoing tyre promotion which has been extended till the end of the year, enjoy low high-quality durable tyres from as low as RM184 and get additional benefits such as free installation, alignment and balancing depending on the different tyre packages.

Battery

Those in need of a battery change will receive 20% discount off new batteries starting from RM365 (depending on model), under the ongoing battery promotion, which has also been extended till the end of the year.

All Volkswagen cars come with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.