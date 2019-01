PETRON Malaysia in partnership with Malaysia Airlines “Enrich” frequent flyer programme rewarded loyal customers with the opportunity to travel to their dream destinations through the “Petron Enrich – Epic Asia.”

Three grand prize winners bagged RM40,000 worth of travel packages to any of the following destinations – Beijing, Hong Kong, Boracay (Philippines), Bali, Seoul or Osaka. 70 daily winners were also rewarded with RM500 worth of Petron Miles points.

“Petron is truly excited to be working again with Enrich. We are constantly looking for ways to give the best experience and rewards to our loyal customers. We congratulate all the winners and we hope these rewards will better enrich their journeys,” said Petron head of retail business Choong Kum Choy.

"I was overwhelmed with surprise beyond belief and words when I got the call. Thank you Petron for the great enjoyable trip. I shall continue my support for Petron, the brand is truly of better value, better reward and privileges,” said Ng Sor Peng, one of the winners who chose Osaka, Japan for her destination of choice.

She brought a long her mother, sister and a close friend to accompany her to Osaka.

Another grand prize winner who went to Seoul, Korea also commented: “It feels like a dream, but it turns out to be a reality. Thank you Petron for rewarding their PMiles members. With this reward, I am able to bring my family for a vacation,” said another winner, Mardiyah Mohamad Nordin.

“Petron Enrich – Epic Asia underscores Petron’s commitment in giving customers more savings and value for money, generated strong response. Petron runs innovative campaigns with the aim of giving the best rewards and experiences to its loyal customers,” said Choong.

To join the contest, Petron Miles card users must spend a minimum single receipt purchase of RM50 on petrol from Dec 15 to Feb 23.

Every week, winners were selected through electronic raffle draw and were announced on Petron’s official Facebook page.

“Thank you Petron for choosing me as one of the weekly winners. This has made Petron the only choice for me and my family!” said Ansar Ali, one of the daily winners of the Enrich Epic Asia contest.