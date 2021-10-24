Drive a Subaru now, pay later

TC Subaru Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has introduced a special “Drive Now, Pay Later” promotion, in collaboration with Maybank.

The offer is available exclusively to Maybank customers who are looking to purchase a new Subaru Forester between Oct 15 and Dec 31.

The Subaru Forester is priced from RM163,788 and comes in six variants: 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition, 2.0i-S, 2.0i-S GT Lite Edition, 2.0i-S Eyesight, 2.0i-S Eyesight GT Lite Edition and 2.0i-S Eyesight GT Edition (pix).

Eligible customers will not need to pay their loan instalments for 15 months upon receiving their new Forester. The promotion with Maybank is based on a fixed monthly instalment amount throughout the agreed loan tenure with the bank.

Customers would only need to start paying the fixed monthly instalment from the 16th month onwards.

Every new Forester bought through the campaign is entitled to a five-year comprehensive warranty and complimentary Subaru Eco Sterilising In-Cabin 3D spray service worth RM1,200, that removes up to 99% harmful bacteria and viruses.

Customers who purchase a new Forester can trade-in their old vehicle through TC Subaru’s Special Trade-In Assist programme for added value.

The promotional collaboration is available for selected model year units, while stocks last.