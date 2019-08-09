$!‘DriveOn by Tan Chong’ service app for Nissan, Renault, Infiniti owners

TAN Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) today launched their first-ever vehicle service mobile application called “DriveOn by Tan Chong” for Nissan, Renault and Infiniti owners.

The app provides a real-time convenience for owners to plan their vehicle maintenance, which includes:

- Scheduling a service appointment: View live booking slots and schedule an appointment, locate any of TCEAS’ 60 service centres and set favourite service centre, as well as navigation to the outlet.

Replacement of Takata airbag inflator recall campaign appointment can also be made through this app.

- Service history record: View and keep track of your vehicle service records.

- Service information: Obtain Service Package information, parts and price estimation in advance,

- Service reminders: Be reminded whenever your vehicle service date approaches, and be notified when it is ready for collection.

- Easy roadside assistance: Access to 24-hour emergency roadside assistance and call centre for vehicle-related assistance.

The app also provides the “Do’s & Don’ts” information should users get involved in the unfortunate situation of a road accident.

- Mobile app only promotions: Be entitled to promotions that are available only to app users.

- Instant promotion updates: Notifications on attractive promotions or upcoming events.

- “Drive On” e-magazine: Get latest Nissan news and developments, tips on driving and maintenance, even topics of interest for you, your family and friends.

- GoCar Malaysia: Additional offers to obtain GoCar services while your vehicle is under maintenance.

The app also allows multiple vehicles owned by a single owner to be registered under it.

Available free-of-charge via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Nissan, Renault and Infiniti owners are invited to download the “DriveOn by Tan Chong service mobile application, and as part of the launch campaign, the first 5,000 successful app download and registration will receive 5% discount on vehicle parts by TCEAS*.

For more information, visit www.tceas.com or call Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800-88-3838 for Nissan, 1800-88-8663 for Renault, and 1800-88-3330 for Infiniti.

*Terms and conditions apply.