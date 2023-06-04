Driver Drowns As Lorry Sinks Into Sea

AT the Lumut Maritime Port in Sitiawan, a 20-year-old lorry driver identified as Aqil Rasydan Razmi drowned after it was reported that he dozed off while operating the vehicle yesterday.

“Initial investigations found that the incident happened in the Lumut Port area involving a lorry. During the incident, workers were unloading stones from the lorry,” said District police chief Assistant Commissioner Nor Omar Sappi.

“The lorry driver is believed to have dozed off, causing the vehicle to move forward and fall into the sea,” he added.

Mohd Azizi Zakaria, the head of operations at the Sitiawan fire station, said they received a distress call at 5:30 in the morning and that the lorry went into the water at a depth of about 11 meters.

The operation, conducted with the assistance of the Pangkor Island station’s Underwater Rescue Team, ended at 10:13 am.

The lorry was pulled from the water using two cranes, and the driver was declared dead at the site.

His remains were taken to the Seri Manjung Hospital for post-mortem examination.