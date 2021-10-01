Ducati Malaysia extends warranty

IN line with Ducati’s commitment to the satisfaction of its customers, Ducati Malaysia is providing Malaysian owners whose warranty periods are ending between August and September this year, with a three-month warranty extension, upon completing a complimentary service inspection.

The complimentary end-of-warranty inspection, service and extension is being offered in an effort to address the potential of any maintenance requirements that may have arose during the Movement Control Order period.

To arrange for the complimentary inspection, Ducati owners/customers who are eligible would be required to schedule a service appointment with their nearest Ducati Service centre.

The appointment period to qualify for the warranty extension – provided certain requirements are met – is between Sept 27 and Oct 15.

Any issues identified during this complimentary inspection will be repaired within the scope of the warranty coverage.

For any non-warrantable issues and regular maintenance items, Ducati Malaysia will be offering Ducati customers a 15% discount on spare parts.

Alongside the 15% discount, Ducati Malaysia will be inviting customers to the Ducati Service centre to enjoy special discounts up to 35% on Ducati Accessories and Apparel during their scheduled appointment dates.

These discounts are applicable for Ducati customers who have scheduled appointments.

Ducati Malaysia head of company Dennis Michael said: “Our owners and customers have maintained strong support for the Ducati brand in Malaysia and we felt that it was our responsibility to extend as much assistance as we could in return as we navigate through the challenges of the recent pandemic.

“This eco system of supportiveness is the kind of collaboration that will pave the way for even more joyous experiences ahead.”