$!Ducati Superleggera V4 launched in Malaysia

DUCATI Malaysia recently unveiled the Superleggera V4 in Malaysia – priced at RM888,000 – at its flagship Petaling Jaya dealership.

The only one at the event in Petaling Jaya (pix) was the first-ever Superleggera V4 delivered to its owner, who, at the moment, is the only person in Malaysia to own the incredible Italian machine. Along with his latest acquisition, he also owns a Panigale V4 R, 1199 Panigale V4 S and is an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

The Superleggera V4 is the world's only street-legal motorcycle with the entire load-bearing structure of the chassis (frame, subframe, swingarm and wheels) made from composite material, achieving a 6.7kg reduction in weight, thanks to thoe components.

To ensure the highest quality and safety standards, these components are 100% tested using the most sophisticated techniques borrowed from the aerospace industry, such as thermography, ultrasound inspections and tomography.

Thanks to an extensive use of carbon fibre, titanium and parts machined from solid aluminium components, the Superleggera V4 has a dry weight of just 159kg, 16kg less than the Panigale V4, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41hp/kg (a record-breaking figure for a road legal sports bike).

Mounting the Racing kit modifies the bike to its track configuration, boosting power to 234hp while also dropping the weight to 152.2kg and thereby raising the power/weight ratio to 1.54hp/kg.

Other equipment items unique to the Superleggera V4 include a lightened Ohlins suspension system with pressurised fork and a Brembo braking system with Stylema R callipers.

These chassis components are united with the latest generation electronics package that includes EVO 2 strategies for the DTC and DQS up/down.

The exclusivity of the materials and technical solutions is reflected in the limited number of bikes which will ever be produced - just 500 units, all individually numbered and provided with a certificate of authenticity. The bike ID number (210/500), which matches the VIN, is displayed on the frame, fork yoke and ignition key.

Available only on the Superleggera V4 is also a special engine calibration for the Akrapovic racing exhaust. This gives riders access to a RaceGP display mode intended exclusively for track use which is a direct offshoot of the instrument panel on the Desmosedici GP 20.