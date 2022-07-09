Electrifying Kia EV6

THE much-anticipated Kia EV6 has finally arrived in Malaysia. The EV6 made its first world premiere on 30th March 2021 and has continued to win various global awards, including the 2022 Reddot “Best of the Best Car Design” award and the 2022 European Car of the Year award.

Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the new sole distributor for the Kia brand in Malaysia, is proud to announce that the Kia EV6 is now officially available for booking with a starting price of RM 300,668.00.

The EV6 is an important model for Kia, as it is the new embodiment of the Korean marque, which aims to inspire every journey through bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance.

It is also the first of Kia’s next-generation Battery Electric vehicles (BEVs) to be developed under a new design philosophy with a dedicated EV platform that embodies Kia’s shifting focus toward electrification.

The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced with the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The versatile and spacious interior design represents an innovative use of space, creating a unique space and driving experience benefited from the application of Kia’s dedicated E-GMP platform.

In addition, the compact exterior dimensions of 2,900mm wheelbase resulted in a cabin space similar to many mid-size SUVs.

It is powered by a high-voltage battery pack of 77.4 kWh, offering an enhanced dynamic capability in even the most challenging conditions. The AWD EV6 can travel up to an estimated 506km on a single charge, with a maximum 605 Nm torque and top speed of 185kph, and can accelerate from 0 – 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

In addition, the flexibility of its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) charging system enables the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which is capable of discharging energy from the vehicle battery.

The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kWh of power and is capable of operating lifestyle electronic accessories.

In terms of the interior, the Kia EV6 is equipped with an impressive and seamless state-of-the-art technology that enhances safety, connectivity and infotainment, designed to make travelling safer, easier and less frustrating.

The high-tech 12.3-inch infotainment features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and multi-Bluetooth connectivity.

The EV6 is equipped with a powerful 14-speaker Meridian® surround audio system delivering a truly immersive sound experience.

In terms of safety, the Kia EV6 is equipped with both standard safety features and advanced safety features.

The standard safety features include 7 airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, safe exit assist which automatically provide a warning and locks the door if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected within the blind spot.

Traction control, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, ISOFIX child restraint anchor points and top tethers as well as hill-start assist also comes as standard.

As for the advanced safety features, the EV6 comes equipped with high beam assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision assist, which detects oncoming vehicles approaching from either side when reversing out of a tight parking spot. In addition, parking and manoeuvring the EV6 is made easier with the surround view monitor, which displays 360° view camera around the car.

Alternatively, the drivers can call upon the EV6’s remote smart parking assist system to take the hassle out of tight parking entirely.

The RSPA system detects the parking space of its suitable size and automatically steers itself into the space through the surround-view cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

The all-new Kia EV6 is currently CBU from South Korea. The colour line-up includes snow white pearl, aurora black pearl, runway red, yacht blue and the exclusive moonscape; making a total of 5 colors available.

With a starting price of RM 300,668.00, the Kia EV6 is now officially open for booking, and customers can pre-order the vehicle at the nearest Kia showrooms.

The vehicle comes with a 5 years manufacturer warranty (or first 150,000km), whichever comes first. In addition, the Kia EV6 EV battery warranty coverage is up to 7 years or 150,000km, whichever comes first.