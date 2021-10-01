Emos now exclusive distributor for Kawasaki motorcycles

EDARAN Modenas Sdn Bhd (Emos), the distributing arm of Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas), today announced that it has been appointed as the new official Kawasaki distributor in Malaysia effective from today.

This announcement was made in less than 24 hours after KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Kawasaki Motors [Malaysia) Sdn Bhd]) announced it has officially ceased to distribute the “Kawasaki” brand of motorcycles, also from today*.

The appointment covers wholesaling of all range of Kawasaki products including vehicles, spare parts and accessories, as well as to provide customer service information involving technical service and recall activity information if required.

“However, to smooth out the change of distributor, a transition period of six months will be put in place, assisted by KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd,” says Emos.

“During this period of transition, Kawasaki motorbike owners may still revert to the dealers where they purchased their vehicles or any Kawasaki dealer or stockist for spare parts and technical services enquiries.

“Further developments or changes to this transition period will be announced as and when necessary.”



