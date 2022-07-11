$!e:N2 Concept Previews Design Of Next Honda EV Exclusively For China Market

Second model in what will become a 10-model range by 2027

WITH Chinese being the largest EV market in the world, any carmaker wanting to sell there must have EV models to offer. There is little time to waste as so many brands keep coming out with new models and Honda has already started selling its e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs earlier this year. They will be joined by the e:N2 in future and to give an idea of what the second set of models will be like, the carmaker is showing the e:N2 Concept at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai. By 2027, Honda plans to have 10 models in the e:N series which will be identified by the luminescent ‘H’ emblem in the front .

The e:N2 Concept uses similar design language as the e:N GT Concept previewed last year as part of the range of future Honda EVs to be sold exclusively in China. It features sharp and dynamic body lines and surface finishing which highlights the dark metallic look, aiming to present a totally new styling approach.

The interior is designed as a ‘space where occupants can enjoy intellectual exhilaration’. To this end, the digital cockpit is clean and uncluttered. Besides an intelligent presentation of lighting and scents, Honda CONNECT features provide smart hospitality for the occupants. Technical details are not given but Honda says that the new model will be built on the e:N Architecture F, a dedicated architecture developed exclusively for the e:N Series.

“The e:N2 Concept represents the value of our e:N Series, which will ‘redefine the fun EVs can offer to customers’ with their unique driving pleasure, the value as a mobility space and design. In China, Honda will continue delivering a broad range of electrified mobility products unique only to Honda and experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President & Representative Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. About the e:NS1 and e:NP1 Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, began selling the e:NS1 and e:NP1 in China in April this year. They are the first Honda-brand EV models in China.