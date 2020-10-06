$!Enhanced Honda CR-V open for booking

HONDA Malaysia today threw a surprise into the market with the opening for booking of the enhanced CR-V at all 101 Honda dealerships nationwide.

Since its launch in 2017, more than 36,000* units of the fifth-generation CR-Vs are now on Malaysian roads.

The CR-V contributed 19%** to the overall Non-National SUV segment, making it one of the most popular and beloved SUVs in the market. The enhanced CR-V’s launch in Malaysia is expected to be held sometime before the end of this year and “will up the ante to be the all-rounder of the SUV segment”.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “The CR-V made history when it became the first completely knocked-down (CKD) model to roll out of our Melaka manufacturing plant in 2003. It went on to achieve a leading position in the SUV segment and market share with over 100,000* units sold since then.

“We are confident that the new CR-V will not only continue to live up to this stellar track record, but also regain its status as No.1 in the Non-National SUV segment as it offers a complete package comprising bold exterior, VTEC Turbocharged engine as well as Next Generation Advanced Safety Technology’s Honda SENSING. We believe the enhanced new CR-V is an ideal SUV for families and professionals with a keen sense of sophistication and style.”

The exterior of the enhanced CR-V is now refined to portray a modernised and sophisticated characteristic.

The front look is now even more captivating with the new black grille combined with Honda signature LED headlamps, while the new front bumper with new wing-style chrome fascia enhances its bold appearance.

The attractiveness continues to the rear design with new rear dark chrome and new smoked finish taillights. The rear bumper is also garnished with new wing-style chrome fascia and new tail pipe finisher.

Further elevating the aesthetics of the enhanced CR-V are its 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with new design.

The enhanced CR-V is equipped with a new advanced feature, the hands-free power tailgate which can be activated with a foot motion under the rear bumper to open and close the cargo. This advanced feature provides convenience and easy access during loading and unloading cargo.

Powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged engine, the enhanced CR-V produces power output of up to 190hp and 243Nm, making it more powerful than a 2.4-litre engine performance, to deliver uncompromised power for an SUV body type while maintaining fuel efficiency at the same time.

In addition, the enhanced CR-V maintains its dynamic 4WD performance with its Intelligent Control System that transmits torque without delay and provides optimum power to the rear wheels for better traction and control.

The enhanced CR-V is equipped with advanced safety features that provide comprehensive protection for both the driver and passengers. It is available with full suite of Honda Sensing that consists of eight features:

- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

- Low-Speed Follow (LSF)

- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

- Auto High-Beam (AHB)

In addition, Honda LaneWatch is now a standard safety feature in the enhanced CR-V. Developed to improve driver’s awareness and assure safety, this system features a camera mounted on the left passenger side mirror with visuals displayed on the car’ss infotainment screen when turning or changing lanes.

The “new” CR-V is now available for bookings at Honda authorised dealers nationwide. For more information on it, call Honda’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020, or log onto www.honda.com.my.

*As at Sept 2020.

**As at Aug 2020.