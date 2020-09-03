$!Enhanced Honda Insurance Plus plan introduced

HONDA Malaysia yesterday introduced an enhanced Honda Insurance Plus (HiP), a best-in-value automotive insurance plan exclusively for all Honda owners.

Since its introduction in 2002, the HiP functions to provide comprehensive protection and coverage to all Honda customers in various situations. The newly enhanced HiP package delivers the benefits of Rescue, Protection and Savings for best coverage and protection of Honda cars and its owners.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “As a car owner myself, I understand the importance of having the peace of mind knowing that my passengers and I are well-protected throughout the ownership of the car.

“The all-inclusive and wide-ranging HiP is the best insurance plan for Honda owners because it is developed by Honda, for Honda customers and with our Honda cars in mind. At Honda Malaysia, we are dedicated to offering competitive and comprehensive protection packages for our customers and this HiP plan has been designed to be one of the best in the industry.

“We believe that this exclusive insurance plan will be able to provide the assurance to Honda owners that they and their cars are well taken care of and they are able to fully experience the Joy of Owning and Joy of Driving a Honda car.”

The first benefit, Rescue entails the Honda Insurance Plus rescue team which are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The exclusive HiP privileges and services include a 24/7 towing assistance* in case of accidents, breakdowns and floods.

The cars will be sent to any Honda authorised Body & Paint Centre within a 450km round trip from the location while the roadside repair service offers free labour of up to RM200 per event, excluding spare parts.