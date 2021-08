HONDA Malaysia today officially announced the price of the enhanced HR-V Sport Hybrid intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive (i-DCD) at RM113,954.82*.

Its exterior is refreshed with LED headlights, LED guide taillights and LED front fog lights.

The exterior is further refined with chrome door handles, giving it a more outstanding and stylish outlook.

In terms of interior, the variant is now available with seven-inch display audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto** as well as two USB ports for added convenience.

To provide a sporty driving experience is a three-spoke leather*** steering wheel.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “The HR-V has remained Malaysians’ favourite compact SUV with its versatility, spaciousness and stylish exterior appearance. Having considered market feedback and demands, we have introduced exterior upgrades to the hybrid variant.

“With the overall package and attractive pricing, we believe it will be the preferred choice for customers who are seeking a compact SUV body type with a thrilling hybrid performance.

“As the country is still facing a challenging situation in the fight against Covid-19, Honda Malaysia would like to thank all frontliners for their sacrifices and hard work in battling this pandemic. We strongly believe that ‘Together As One’, we can overcome this difficult period. We are also thankful that the on-going vaccination program will expedite the process towards achieving herd immunity in the community.

“In the meantime, selected economic sectors including the automotive sector have resumed businesses. Honda Malaysia has also resumed operations at our manufacturing plant in Melaka with the standard safety measures and strict SOPs in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our associates at all times.

“Additionally, we will also continue to adhere to the guidelines and SOPs at our dealerships to ensure customers’ safety when visiting our dealerships. We hope that the resumption of businesses will contribute to the nation’s economic recovery phase and elevate the livelihood of Malaysians.”

The Sport Hybrid i-DCD variant in the HR-V is equipped with 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with direct injection combined with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and integrated high power motor.

Assisted by the high-power lithium-ion battery, the combined output of the powertrain is equal to a 2.0-litre engine performance that offers quick acceleration response and exhilarating driving feel.

This popular compact SUV is offered with the standard safety features such as six airbags, emergency stop signal (ESS), automatic brake hold (ABH), vehicle stability assist (VSA), hill start assist (HSA) and Isofix rear seat.

The enhanced HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD is now available in the Platinum White Pearl colour alongside Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic in the hybrid colour line-up.

To pre-book, customers can log on to prebook.honda.com.my or download the HondaTouch application on their smartphones.

For more information, call Honda’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to www.honda.com.my.

*On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on Dec 31. Terms and conditions apply.

**Android Auto will be available upon official launch of the service in Malaysia.

***Combination leather.