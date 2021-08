MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) recently enhanced its Mitsubishi Connect MY mobile application.

The company’s effort to strengthen digital technology continues to be one of the emphases offering comprehensive customer-centric online strategies for those customers’ safety and convenience during the pandemic.

The app already enables Mitsubishi owners to book a service appointment, receive service appointment reminders and check service histories.

Now, it allows Mitsubishi owners to drop their cars at the service centre and wait at the comfort of their homes as the app provides service status notifications of their vehicle and when it is ready for collection.

Keeping track of the vehicle’s service cost and warranty details could be a tedious affair, hence one of the app’s useful functions is to keep owners informed about their upcoming service cost estimation and warranty details for ease of planning.

In addition, road tax and insurance renewal reminders will also be notified through the app.

Additionally, Mitsubishi owners can request roadside assistance service in a breakdown or accident using the SOS Trace & Track feature.