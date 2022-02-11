ETCM contributes RM20,000 to flood victims

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia, has shored up its support and relief efforts towards helping local communities affected by the recent devastating floods that have upended the lives of tens of thousands of Malaysians, with a trail of destruction to their livelihoods and well-being.

The monies, partly contributed by ETCM’s “Nissan Almera Turbo Fuel Efficiency Charity Drive” campaign’s accumulated amount of RM12,841; would be used for post-flood recovery efforts, including buying of necessities, food, personal hygiene items as well as cleaning and repairing housing areas damaged by severe flooding.

A total of RM20,000 has been donated to help alleviate the burden of the flood victims. Of the proceeds, RM10,000 will be channelled to Pusat Jagaan Baitul Hidayah, while Rumah SVP Klang and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Klang Utama Caring Home will each receive RM5,000.

Pusat Jagaan Baitul Hidayah in Puchong is a charitable children’s home which houses orphans and children of low-income families. The home currently houses 65 boys and girls aged between three and 16 years old.

Ruman SVP Klang houses abandoned, underprivileged and children of single parents. It cares for 11 boys under the age of 12.

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Klang Utama Caring Home houses 43 orphans between the ages of 1.5 and 24 years, currently.

“There are so many heartbreaking stories on the struggle that Malaysians are going through. We are deeply saddened to see floodwaters submerge houses and cars and hope our gestures will help to relieve the burden of those affected during this difficult time.” said Daniel Ho, group CEO of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (TCMH).

ETCM together with Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) had also deployed the Nissan Flood Relief Assistance programme that offers 20% discount on parts and labour charges, a special upholstery restoration prices and an Easy Payment Plan (EPP) up to 12 months on total bill, to help alleviate financial burden for Nissan owners whose vehicles are affected.

As part of its corporate social responsibility activities, ETCM has also loaned a total of six vehicles to non-governmental organisations and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI). Out of these, five Navara 4WD pick-up trucks, of which two each to MITI’s “#MITI Prihatin” programme in Ulu Langat and Mercy Malaysia as well as one unit to The Hope Branch (Pertubuhan Harapan Amal Harith Iskander) and one Serena MPV was also loaned to Mercy Malaysia. These units were loaned out to support the flood relief efforts and Covid-19 vaccination programme.