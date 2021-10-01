HONDA Malaysia today announced the introduction of two exciting programmes for Honda customers – an enhanced coverage in the Customer Car Loan Protection Programme for all new Honda customers and a new Vaccinated Customer Programme to provide additional benefits for customers when purchasing a new Honda car.

Commenting on the two programmes, Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “We are mindful that having an ownership of a personal mode of transport to commute safely with one’s family is an important need for most Malaysians.

“By introducing the enhanced Customer Car Loan Protection Programme, we aim to help our customers by providing them with some financial support to ease their monthly instalments should the customer be unexpectedly out of employment.

“This enhanced personal accident insurance initiative is to protect the car loan of new Honda customers so that they can continue to enjoy their new car with peace of mind and without disruptions.”

The Customer Car Loan Protection Programme is offered to all customers who registers a new Honda car during the programme period from today to Dec 31*.

They will be entitled for car loan protection for one year*.

In the event that the customer loses his/her job in the first year of car ownership, RM12,000* of car loan subsidy will be reimbursed to support the customer for the monthly instalments which is a 100% increase compared to previous insurance coverage.

Other benefits for the Customer Car Loan Protection Programme include death or permanent disability coverage worth RM20,000*, which has also increased by 100% compared to the previous insurance coverage; burial or cremation coverage worth of RM2,000* and repatriation expenses worth of RM5,000*.

With a total coverage worth up to RM39,000*, this programme will offer additional benefits besides the standard car insurance coverage, aimed at providing assurance and peace of mind to customers during the current difficult situation and economic uncertainties.

“Being aware of the needs of our customers, we are not only focusing on sales but also to support our customers during after-sales services,” said Chujo. “Additionally, Honda Malaysia will begin the new Vaccinated Customer Programme in October 2021 by offering benefits such as service vouchers.

“This programme is an initiative by Honda Malaysia to support the Malaysian government’s vaccination program and to encourage people to get vaccinated in an effort to achieve herd immunity. We strongly believe that these programmes that we have initiated will help support our customers to tide through this difficult period and more importantly, we wish to share with them the joy of owning a Honda car.”

Under the new Vaccinated Customer Programme, all new Honda customers will be entitled to a service voucher worth RM250* with a one-year validity, if they are registered for the national vaccination programme OR have received vaccination confirmation and appointment OR have been vaccinated either partially or fully.

The customer is required to complete the new car registration within the campaign period of Oct 1 to Dec 31*.

Besides that, the customer is also required to show proof of their participation in the vaccination programme via the MySejahtera mobile application.

Honda dealerships nationwide have commenced operations under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) with strict compliance of standard operating procedures as announced by the government and Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Last month, all Honda dealerships nationwide have participated in the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign and all Honda dealer associates on duty are already fully vaccinated.

“Honda Malaysia is committed to ensuring the implementation of all safety precautions for the peace of mind and wellbeing of all Honda customers and associates at the dealerships,” says the company.

For more information on the enhanced Customer Car Loan Protection Programme and new Vaccinated Customer Programme, visit the Honda authorised dealerships nationwide or call Honda’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to Honda website at www.honda.com.my.

*Terms and conditions apply.