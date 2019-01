BMW Malaysia on Friday introduced the BMW 330e M Performance Edition and BMW X5 xDrive40e M Performance Edition, each equipped with BMW M Performance Accessories to offer avid BMW motorsports enthusiasts the ultimate driving pleasure.

Only 300 units are offered for each of these exclusive BMW M Performance Editions.

BMW Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “We are constantly looking for ways to add to the exclusivity of our premium vehicles while maintaining the unparalleled driving dynamics and performance of the BMW brand.

“By carefully selecting two highly collectible models and offering them with our motorsports-inspired BMW M Performance parts, we are proud to have crafted a unique on-road motorsports experience for our customers.

“Through perfect dynamics and captivating visual features, they can now enjoy the best of both worlds and experience BMW’s motorsports DNA come to live while on the road.”

The company said that drawing from BMW’s extensive skills and experience in motorsports, the BMW M Performance Accessories are built with the same passion and craftsmanship as with the iconic BMW M models.

With the M Performance aerodynamic kit seamlessly blended into the best-selling premium Plug-in Hybrid Electric models, the BMW M Performance Editions of the BMW 330e and BMW X5 xDrive40e have been transformed with an athletic edge, combining the best of BMW driving dynamics with benchmark performance and efficiency.

BMW 330e M Performance Edition

The now-enhanced BMW 3 Series Hybrid with eDrive Technology comes with sportier aerodynamics and aesthetics, which include M Performance side skirts, side sill foils, and front grilles in high-gloss black, as well as the lightweight M Performance Carbon mirror caps for the side mirrors.

The vehicle features a front attachment in Matt Black, a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser, in addition to the aggressive M Performance dark tail lights that round up the dynamic look.

The interior meanwhile features M Performance stainless steel pedals and footrests.

The exterior colour offerings for the BMW 330e M Performance Edition include Sunset Orange, Black Sapphire, Estoril Blue or Alpine White; while the interior is furnished with Black Dakota Leather.

The retail price (on the road, without insurance) for the 330e M Performance Edition is RM258,800.

With the Easy Drive Programme from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the 330e M Performance Edition can also be owned with monthly instalment plans starting from RM3,278 (based on estimates of an 80% loan on a four-year tenure, with a mileage capped at 20,000km per year).

BMW X5 xDrive40e M Performance Edition

The exclusive BMW X5 xDrive40e M Performance Edition is also equipped with M Performance side skirts, side sill foils, and front grilles in high-gloss black, along with M Performance Carbon mirror caps for the side mirrors.

Both ends of the vehicle are framed with a carbon front attachment and a rear spoiler in high-gloss black and carbon rear diffuser.

The stainless steel pedals add a striking motorsports feel to the interior.

The X5 xDrive40e M Performance Edition comes in Carbon Black, Mineral White or Space Grey.

All exterior colour offerings are paired with Black Dakota Leather, whereas Carbon Black offers an additional option of Terra Dakota Leather.

The retail price (on the road, without insurance) for the X5 xDrive40e M Performance Edition is RM390,800.

With the Easy Drive Programme from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the BMW X5 xDrive40e M Performance Edition can also be owned with monthly instalment plans starting from RM4,878 (based on estimates of an 80% loan on a four-year tenure, with a mileage capped at 20,000km per year).