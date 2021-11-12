$!Extra rewarding road trip with Shell

SHELL Malaysia is rewarding RM5 Shell vouchers for every 200 standard BonusLink points collected at Shell stations nationwide, throughout this month and December.

The “Every Little Point Counts” campaign started on Nov 8 and ends on Dec 31.

Customers can accelerate their BonusLink Point collection by getting their must-have road trip necessities at Shell stations.

Every transaction at Shell stations earns BonusLink Points, be it for refuelling, buying snacks/confectioneries, ready-to-eat meals, drinks and any other item sold in Shell stations (except Touch ‘n Go top-ups!).

To participate, simply swipe your BonusLink card or use the Blink app with any purchase at the Shell stations and start collecting BonusLink points.

Once you have accumulated 200 standard BonusLink points, a RM5 e-voucher will be sent to you on the Blink app or e-mail registered with BonusLink and the e-voucher can be used immediately at Shell stations nationwide.

With the BonusLink points and e-voucher collected, you can then redeem special treats in-store for as low as 100 points. These include popular favourites such as Deli2go Firecracker sausages, miniature Vanilla Sultana roll, Shell Select Keropok Ikan, among others.